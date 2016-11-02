ANDREW
|
'WAYNE' VINSON
WINTER HAVEN - Andrew 'Wayne' Vinson, 67, passed away October 29, 2016, at Winter Haven Hospital.
Wayne was born on May 31, 1949, in Winter Haven. He liked to fish, hunt, play his guitar and sing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Opal Jackson; father, Rufus Vinson; and sister, Phyllis Howell. He is survived by his wife, Diana Sasser Vinson; brother, Rex Vinson (Judy); sister, Rita Purvis; sons, Sam Harrell, Andy Vinson, Anthony and Andy Beavers; daughter, Melissa Vinson; his step sons, Jack and Johnny Henson; step-daughter, Sheri Lamb; brother-in-law, Tommy Sasser; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00pm, Friday, November 4, 2016, at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2016