VIRGINIA BLAZE

KING, 101



WINTER HAVEN - Virginia B. King went to be with her Lord on October 31, 2016, at 2:40 a.m.

She was born July 28, 1915, in Jeannette, PA to Robert William and Margie Grimes Blaze. They moved to Winter Haven when she was 9 years old and she remained here the rest of her life. She gave her life to the Lord in 1925, and reaffirmed in 2015.

She was very active in her church as well as being involved in many community affairs including the Junior Women's Club, Bouquet Garden Club, Beta Sigma Phi and an 18 year volunteer at Winter Haven Hospital. She loved playing bridge and worked in her yard well into her 90's. She was a bookkeeper for several different companies, but retired from Winter Haven Citrus Growers Association after 20 years.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Dan O. King Sr.; brothers, Donald Blaze and Robert William (Billy) Blaze; and sister, Margie (Peggy) Sensabaugh.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Dan O. King, Jr. (Louanna); daughter, Martha L. Marshall (Bobby); granddaughter, Jennifer C. King; grandsons, Robert (Joey) Marshall and Brian A. King, all from Winter Haven. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, Winter Haven on November 12, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Shepherd Hospice, First Baptist Church or .







