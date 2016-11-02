GREGORY 'GREG'
HAINES CITY - Gregory 'Greg' Ray Deal, 74, passed away Monday, October 31, 2016.
Greg was born December 8, 1941, in DeFuniak Springs, FL and grew up in Fort Walton Beach. He was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and was a Naval Aviator completing Naval Flight School at NAS Pensacola and continued to fly in the Naval Reserves while attending Law School.
He was a graduate of the University of Florida College of Law. He started practicing law with Holland & Knight, then Ross, William & Deal and Gregory R. Deal, Attorney at Law.
He served as President of the Gulf Ridge Council of Boy Scouts and as a committee member of Troup #541. He served as a staff member at the Philmont Training Center. He was presented the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scout National Court of Honor. He served on U.S. Congressman Charles Canady's U.S. Military Academy Screening Committee. He was a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Haines City.
With all of his accomplishments and awards his greatest pride came from his children, Gregory Deal and Caitlin Deal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Margie Deal; and mother-in-law, Betty Toney. In addition to his children, Greg is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ann Toney-Deal; brother, Vic Deal (Shirly); sister, Kim Cauley; father-in-law, Frank Toney; and brother-in-law, William Toney (Kim).
Family will receive friends Friday, November 4, 2016, from 10-11am at the First Presbyterian Church of Haines City, 104 Scenic Hwy, Haines City. Funeral service will follow Friday, November 4, 2016, at 11am at First Presbyterian Church of Haines City. Interment will be held at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Haines City.
Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2016