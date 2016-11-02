THOMAS HAROLD
BOYETT, 81
LAKELAND - Thomas Harold Boyett, 81, went to be the Lord on November 1, 2016. He was born in Lacoochee, FL in 1935, to the late P.M. and Ella Boyett.
Tommy was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.
Tommy was retired from the City of Lakeland and Manheim Auto Auctions.
Tommy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Boyett; his brother, George Boyett; his sister, Barbara Pyle; and his great grandson, Rylee Boyett.
He is survived by his daughter, Ann Boyett (Boe) Johnson; son, Daniel (Debbie) Boyett; three sisters, Hilda Sandh, Janice Melton, and Mikey (Hugh) Turbeville; five grandchildren, Kevin Boyett, Erika Woodruff, Brittany (Tim) Clark, Amber (Thor) Hatton, and Heather (Gene) Smith; and nine great grandchildren.
Tommy will be remembered as a loving husband, father and granddaddy.
Visitation, Friday, November 4, 2016, from 4:00PM - 6:00PM, services will follow at 6:00PM at Heath Funeral Chapel.
