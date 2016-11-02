JAMES GLEN
|
WAGNER
WINTER HAVEN - James Glen Wagner, age 88, passed away peacefully at Winter Haven Hospice on October 31, 2016.
James was born on
December 5, 1927, in Waco, TX. He lived a wonderful, full life taking care of his best friend and late wife, Alice Wagner and their 3 surviving children, Judalon Ryan Smith, James Glenn
Wagner and Valjean Wagner Clark.
He was member of the U.S. military who proudly served during WWII. In 1965, he moved his family to Lakeland, FL where he worked for Owens Illinois Glass Co. for many years until he happily retired. In his free time he enjoyed golfing and fishing but mostly he was a humble man who just liked to be around his family.
Along with his 3 children, James is survived by his sister, Sue Howard; his brother, Otto Wagner; 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
James will be greatly missed but we are comforted by knowing he is reunited with the love of his life in heaven.
A visitation will be held at 1pm on November 3, 2016, at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd., with a graveside service at 2pm in Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
