LYNDA ALFORD

Obituary

LYNDA
ALFORD, 69

LAKELAND - Lynda Alford passed 10/30/16. Visit. will begin at 1pm, with a graveside service at 2 pm, 11/2, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2016
