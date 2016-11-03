BETTY JANE
|
BUFFINGTON
LAKELAND - Mrs. Betty Jane Buffington went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2016. She was born in Orlando, FL to Charles and Flora Woods.
Betty and her late husband of 65 years, Dr. J.B. Buffington, moved to Lakeland in 1963. Her passion was being a wife and mother to her 5 children.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Mike) O'Brien, Peggy (Jim) Robson, Debbie (Randy) Starner, Carolyn (Pete) Polanycia; son, Joel B. (Angela) Buffington; sister, Ginger O'Shea; 8 grandchildren, Kevin O'Brien, Melody and Holly Robson, Reagan Starner, Michele and Andrew Polanycia, Bryson and Colin Buffington; and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 5th, from 10:00-11:00am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, FL. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am. Interment services will follow at Barnes Cemetery in Ocala, FL at 2:00pm.
