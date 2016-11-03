NEREIDA
MEJIA
LAKELAND - Nereida Mejia, 57, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2016. She was born in Port Isabel, TX and moved to Lakeland in 1992, from Brownsville, TX. Nereida greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her children, grandchildren and cooking for all of them. She was so proud of being a good faithful wife.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alberto Mejia, Jr. and her mother, Luisa Cuellar. Survivors include her sons, Mariano Mejia, Alberto Mejia, III, and Javier Mejia; daughters, Lorraine (Francisco) Hernandez, Lacy Mejia, Monica Bracewell, and Abigail Mejia; 4 brothers; 8 sisters; and 17 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 5, 2016, from 1-2pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Interment will follow at Socrum Cemetery.
