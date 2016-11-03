BARTLETT T. 'BART' HAMILTON
LAKELAND - Bartlett T. 'Bart' Hamilton, 74, of Lakeland, Florida, born in St. Petersburg on November 30, 1941, entered into eternal rest on October 31, 2016. He was a retired truck driver with Publix, and was a avid hunter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Hamilton and son, John Hamilton. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Haynes of Lakeland; grandchildren, Kelly Cici (Tony) and Megan Haynes; great grandson, Marc Cici; sister, Myrna Lou Wilson (Bruce); sister-in-law, Marty Warnock; and an amazing supportive group of friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 5th, at 11:00A.M. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 CR 39 S, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00A.M. Committal to follow at Springhead Cemetery, Lakeland.
Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com .
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2016