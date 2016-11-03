Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ANN ZENDER LAKELAND - Mary Ann Zender. View Sign

MARY ANN ZENDER



LAKELAND - Mary Ann Zender, 77, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2016. She was born on June 24, 1939, in Tiffin, OH to Arthur and Lillian Nepper.

Mary Ann married Bryce Zender on August 23, 1963, in San Francisco, CA. Their only child and daughter, Kira was born March 19, 1969, in Kalamazoo, MI.

Mary Ann graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1961, with a degree in elementary education. She taught, developed and administered programs for preschool and elementary children in Ohio, Michigan, California and Florida in her 30-year career in education. For the last 20 years of her educational career, she worked for the Polk County Opportunity Council (PCOC) in Bartow, FL where she developed and wrote grants to help the poor and disadvantaged children and adults in Polk County. Mary Ann was particularly proud of her involvement in the efforts of minority community leaders and the support of the late Senator Lawton Chiles that led to the establishment of the current Head Start Program in Polk County. She wrote the successful grant and served as the Head Start Director during the early stages of the program.

When Mary Ann retired from PCOC, she gave her time and energy to another cause, historic preservation. For the last two decades of her life, she worked tirelessly to improve the Lake Morton Historic District. Mary Ann helped to organize the Lake Morton Neighborhood Association and wrote its first constitution and bylaws. Later, she served on its board and wrote its grants. In addition, she served on the City of Lakeland Historic Preservation Board.

Inspired by a visit to Charleston, SC, Mary Ann and her husband developed the Lake Morton Bed & Breakfast and successfully operated it for a decade or so until they finally retired in 2008. In addition, Mary Ann was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Auxiliary for the Catholic War Veterans.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Bryce; her daughter, Kira Zender; Kira's husband, Simon Coffin; and their daughter, Vivian, who live in Decatur, GA. In addition, Mary Ann is survived by her brother, Robert Nepper and his wife, Pat Nepper of Fremont, OH.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her favorite aunt, Barbara Starns; and three nieces, Mary Nepper, Kay L. O'Donnell and Debora Wyka.

Bryce and his daughter, Kira, wish to thank the nurses and caregivers for their kind care of Mary Ann at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center and the Highlands Lake Rehabilitation Center. Also, we owe a debt of gratitude to the Cornerstone Hospice Team who made Mary Ann's final few days peaceful and comfortable.

A memorial Mass will be said by Father Ramon Bolatete on Saturday, November 19, 2016, at 10:30 a.m. at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 West Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33815. Interment will be at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Food Pantry for the Needy, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 West Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33815, or the Catholic War Veterans, Post 1917, 820 Cumberland Street, Lakeland, FL 33801.

Condolences may be sent to the family at







MARY ANN ZENDERLAKELAND - Mary Ann Zender, 77, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2016. She was born on June 24, 1939, in Tiffin, OH to Arthur and Lillian Nepper.Mary Ann married Bryce Zender on August 23, 1963, in San Francisco, CA. Their only child and daughter, Kira was born March 19, 1969, in Kalamazoo, MI.Mary Ann graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1961, with a degree in elementary education. She taught, developed and administered programs for preschool and elementary children in Ohio, Michigan, California and Florida in her 30-year career in education. For the last 20 years of her educational career, she worked for the Polk County Opportunity Council (PCOC) in Bartow, FL where she developed and wrote grants to help the poor and disadvantaged children and adults in Polk County. Mary Ann was particularly proud of her involvement in the efforts of minority community leaders and the support of the late Senator Lawton Chiles that led to the establishment of the current Head Start Program in Polk County. She wrote the successful grant and served as the Head Start Director during the early stages of the program.When Mary Ann retired from PCOC, she gave her time and energy to another cause, historic preservation. For the last two decades of her life, she worked tirelessly to improve the Lake Morton Historic District. Mary Ann helped to organize the Lake Morton Neighborhood Association and wrote its first constitution and bylaws. Later, she served on its board and wrote its grants. In addition, she served on the City of Lakeland Historic Preservation Board.Inspired by a visit to Charleston, SC, Mary Ann and her husband developed the Lake Morton Bed & Breakfast and successfully operated it for a decade or so until they finally retired in 2008. In addition, Mary Ann was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Auxiliary for the Catholic War Veterans.She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Bryce; her daughter, Kira Zender; Kira's husband, Simon Coffin; and their daughter, Vivian, who live in Decatur, GA. In addition, Mary Ann is survived by her brother, Robert Nepper and his wife, Pat Nepper of Fremont, OH.Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her favorite aunt, Barbara Starns; and three nieces, Mary Nepper, Kay L. O'Donnell and Debora Wyka.Bryce and his daughter, Kira, wish to thank the nurses and caregivers for their kind care of Mary Ann at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center and the Highlands Lake Rehabilitation Center. Also, we owe a debt of gratitude to the Cornerstone Hospice Team who made Mary Ann's final few days peaceful and comfortable.A memorial Mass will be said by Father Ramon Bolatete on Saturday, November 19, 2016, at 10:30 a.m. at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 West Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33815. Interment will be at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Food Pantry for the Needy, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 West Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33815, or the Catholic War Veterans, Post 1917, 820 Cumberland Street, Lakeland, FL 33801.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com