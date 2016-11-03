MARGARET F.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET F. COLLINS Margaret F. Collins.
COLLINS
Mrs. Margaret F. Collins, 74, of Haines City, Florida died Sunday, October 30, 2016, at Winter Haven Hospital. She was born November 4, 1941, in Ozark, Alabama to Roy and Eula Payne, and moved to Florida as a child.
She retired after 40 years as a well-known cafeteria food service manager. She was a proud graduate of the Haines City High School and active in their monthly 'lunch bunch' reunions. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, David; and brothers, James and Howard.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Theresa Soles and husband Jim, and Angela Blocker; son, David Collins and wife Patricia; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at 12 noon until her funeral service begins at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Pastor Benny Collins of Freedom Fellowship Assembly of God in Dundee will officiate.
Condolences and guest book via oakridgefuneral-care.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2016