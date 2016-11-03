NETHA MAE
LOSHELDER
LAKELAND - Netha Mae Loshelder, 75, passed away on November 1, 2016, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland. Netha was born March 3, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Nicholas and Netha Mae Fess and has resided in Lakeland for the past 4 years.
Netha is survived by her husband, Henry Loshelder; daughter, Reda Martinchich (Robert); son, Steven Loshelder; sister, Donna Tyacke; and grandchildren, Jamie, Dennis, Nicole and Anthony.
She was preceded in death by her son, John Loshelder.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m., with a celebration of life service to follow at 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
