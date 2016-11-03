JAMES 'JIM'
WINTER HAVEN - James 'Jim' Marvel, 72, currently of Winter Haven, FL passed away suddenly at his home on October 26, 2016.
Jim was born near Sikeston, MO. He moved to the Flint area in the early 1960s to work at Fisher Body GM. When that plant closed he transferred to Buick. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and American Legion in Winter Haven; he was an avid golfer.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Linda; 2 sons, James Allen and Jimmey Lee; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; 2 sisters, Joyce, of MO and Janice, of TX; and mother Alma Gilliam, of TX.
