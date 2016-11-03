JACQUELINE
GODINEZ
Licensed Practical Nurse
LAKELAND - Jacqueline Godinez, 55, of Lakeland, Florida, licensed practical nurse, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2016, at Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Born July 8, 1961, in London, England, she was the daughter of Marvin and Wendy Stagner.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Benjamin Godinez, Sr.; son, Benjamin (Consulo) Godinez, Jr.; daughters, Elisha Godinez, Kimberly (Cardell) Smith and Angelita Godinez; and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, November 4, 2016, at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be offered at lakelandfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2016