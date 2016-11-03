ESSIE MAE HAWKINS

Obituary

ESSIE MAE
HAWKINS, 94

Essie Mae Hawkins, died 10/31/16. Mem, Fri. 11/4/16 11 a.m. at Caver Funeral Home. Final Service Mon. 11/7/16, entrusted to Nix FH in Philadelphia, PA.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2016
