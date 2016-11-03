ANDRE' PETRESCU WINTER HAVEN - Andre' Petrescu died/27/16 Orlando

Obituary

ANDRE'
PETRESCU

WINTER HAVEN -
Andre' Petrescu died 10/27/16 in Orlando, FL. Graveside Service Fri. at 9 am at Washington Park Cemetery, Orlando, FL .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com