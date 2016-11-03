JEFFERY CARWISE WINTER HAVEN - Jeffery Carwise

WINTER HAVEN - Jeffery Carwise, 65, died 10/28/16. Visitation will be Sat., 9-11 am, with Funeral to follow at 11:00 am. Both at James C. Boyd Chapel.
