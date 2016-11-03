DORETHA CLEMMONS SIMONS ARCADIA - Doretha Clemmons Simons

Obituary

DORETHA
CLEMMONS SIMONS

ARCADIA - Doretha Clemmons Simons, 75 died 10/24/16. Visitation Fri. 5-7 pm at St. John M.B. Church. Funeral Sat. 2:00 pm at St. John M.B. Church, Arcadia.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2016
