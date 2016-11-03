LOU ELLA THOMAS BARTOW - Lou Ella Thomas died/31/16. Visitation

Obituary

LOU ELLA
THOMAS

BARTOW - Lou Ella Thomas died 10/31/16. Visitation, Fri. 5-7 pm at Greater Providence M.B. Church. Funeral Sat. 2:00 pm at Greater Providence M.B. Church, Bartow
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2016
