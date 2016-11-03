ERIC COULANGES

Obituary

ERIC
COULANGES, 29

HAINES CITY - Eric Coulanges died 10/23/16. Visit. Fri from 5-7pm at Claude Holmes Sr. Mem. Chaple. Svc. at 10am, Sat., at Northridge Ch., 2250 SR 17. Holmes F.Dir.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com