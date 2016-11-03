JORGE and MELANIE LARA FROSTPROOF - Jorge

Obituary

JORGE &
MELANIE LARA

FROSTPROOF - Jorge, 18, and Melanie, 15, Lara passed 10/28/16. Visit. 10am until svc. 11am 11/4, at Seventh Day Adventist Ch. Frostproof. Marion Nelson F.H
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com