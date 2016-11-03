CORNELIUS J. GASKINS WINTER HAVEN - Cornelius J. Gaskins die 11/4

Obituary

CORNELIUS
J. GASKINS

WINTER HAVEN - Cornelius J. Gaskins died 10/28/16. Visit. 11/4, from 6-8pm at Charles A. Lewis F.H. Svcs. will be at 11am, 11/5, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Polk City.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2016
