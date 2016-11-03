JAMES HALL

Obituary

JAMES
HALL, SR., 82

WINTER HAVEN - James Hall, Sr. passed 10/27/16. Visit. Fri., from 5-7pm with svc. Sat, at 11am, both at Hurst AME Chapel, 875 Ave O., Winter Haven. Holmes F.Dir.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2016
