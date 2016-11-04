THOMAS PAUL
SUNEALITIS
LAKELAND - Thomas Paul Sunealitis, 65, passed away on October 29, 2016, after a lengthy illness. He was born in DuBois, PA, to Stanley and Mary Sunealitis.
Thomas graduated from DuBois High School and received an Associate's degree from Polk Community College. He served in the U.S. Navy as a helicopter rescue crewman.
Thomas worked for Coca-Cola Bottling Company for 19 years and at JBT, in research and development for 15 years. He loved many sports, especially motor sports. Thomas will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley J. and Mary Sunealitis; brother, Stanley S. Sunealitis; and sister, Delores Mays.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Cynthia; son, Matthew (Larissa) Sunealitis; brother, Jerome (Rita) Sunealitis; sisters, Nancy (Sheldon) Royer and Rosemarie (Harry) Baux; sisters-in-law, Betty Sunealitis and Carol Shannon; and grandson, Luke Sunealitis.
A celebration of Thomas' life will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2016, at 10am at Highlands United Methodist Church, 3825 Clubhouse Road, Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Thomas' memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
