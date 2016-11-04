SGT. NOBLE GENE GEATHERS

SGT. NOBLE GENE GEATHERS, III

WINTER HAVEN - Sgt. Noble Gene Geathers, III, 70, a retired Volusia County Correctional Department Officer, passed on Wednesday, October 26, 2016, at Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Visitation: Friday, November 4th, from 6pm - 7:30pm at First Missionary Baptist Church, 200 Avenue R North West, Winter Haven, Florida 33881.
Memorial service: Saturday, November 5th, at 11am at First Missionary Baptist Church, 200 Avenue R North West, Winter Haven, Florida 33881.
