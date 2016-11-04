NELSON
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NELSON WAYNE SCHELL LAKELAND - Nelson Wayne Schell.
WAYNE SCHELL
LAKELAND - Nelson Wayne Schell, age 92, passed away peacefully at Lakeland Hospice House on November 2, 2016.
Born August 15, 1924, in Fremont, Ohio, he served in World War II and then worked as a picture-framer and woodworker for over fifty years. Many homes and offices in Lakeland still have cabinets made by him. He was a faithful member of Church at the Mall.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen and his son, Timothy. He is survived by his grandchildren, David (Taylor), Joshua, John (Macy), and Amanda; and daughter-in-law, Kim.
A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church at the Mall.
Condolences may be sent to 1912 Suzanne Lane, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2016