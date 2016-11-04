EMILY 'ANN' (STEIERT) DRAPER
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMILY DRAPER "ANN" (STEIERT) May.
May 19, 1927 - October 25, 2016
LAKE WALES - Ann was born Emily Ann Swann in Athens, Georgia and passed October 25, 2016.
She married the love of her life Howard L. Draper in 1944. They raised their family in Oscoda, Michigan; children, Mary, Howard, Clifford and David. She married Bill Steiert in 1977, and moved to Lake Wales, Florida where she remained until her death.
She is predeceased by both her husbands.
She is survived by all of her children, a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a
, or We Elderly Care of Lake Wales, FL.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 5th, at 2PM, at her home in Lake Wales.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2016