DOYLE 'PONCH'
PATTERSON,
JR., 64
FROSTPROOF - Doyle 'Ponch' Patterson, Jr. of Frostproof, Florida passed away October 30, 2016, at Lake Wales Medical Center.
He was born May 17, 1952, in Mount Clemens, Michigan to the late Doyle and Arlene J. (Starkey) Patterson, Sr. He has been a resident of the area since 1980, coming from Oak Beach, Michigan. He was a Mechanic/Welder. He was of the Lutheran Faith. Doyle enjoyed NASCAR, fishing and grilling/BBQ.
He is survived by his sons, Dave Patterson of Greensboro, Georgia and Darran Patterson of Lake Wales, Florida; and 4 grandchildren, Jayson, Domonick, Joelle, Miguel Patterson.
Celebration of life will be held 1:00pm Saturday, November 5, 2016, at the family residence on Graner Drive.
