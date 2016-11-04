MILDRED
'MILLIE' COE, 91
HAINES CITY - Mildred 'Millie' Coe passed away on October 28, 2016. She was born February 22, 1925, in Bonifay, Holmes County, Florida.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Clyde Thomas Coe.
She is survived by her daughter, Cecilia Ann Coe Lyon; son-in-law, Harry Lyon; grandson, Adrian Lyon (LeighAnn); granddaughter, Diana Mitchell (Rhyan); and three great granddaughter, Caitlin, Ava, and Zoe Lyon.
Special thanks to the staff of Haines City Health Care, Cornerstone Hospice, Steel Funeral Home of Winter Haven, Peel Funeral Home of Bonifay, Florida, and Rev. Tommy Moore and Rev. Jerry Moore of Carmel Assembly of God Church.
Final interment provided by Peel Funeral Home at the Bonifay Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, Florida 32778.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2016