PATRICIA A. HAGUE

Obituary

PATRICIA A.
HAGUE, 62

LAKE WALES - Patricia Hague passed 11/2/16. She is sur. by her loving family. Svcs. will be held at Seigler F.H. Chapel, Mulberry on Tues., 11/8, at 11am, visitation 10am.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2016
