DAVID "DAY-BOY" RUSSELL

Obituary

DAVID 'DAY-BOY'
RUSSELL, 59
Truck Driver

LAKELAND - David Russell passed 11/1/16. Visitation 11/5, from 9-10:30am with services at 11am, both will be held at Greater Refuge Temple, Lakeland. Faith F.S.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com