LAKELAND - Mr. William T. Walker, Jr. died on November 4, 2016, at Grace Manor of Lakeland. He was born March 22, 1925, in Wheeler County, Georgia.
Bill served in the United States Army in the 644 Tank Destroyer Unit in World War II, he was the youngest on the tank and the gunner. Bill saw action in the Battle of the Bulge where he received the Purple Heart. He also received the Ordre National De La Legion D'Honneur from France. He was with the first armor into Germany and participated in the liberation of a POW camp in Worbly, Germany. He was instrumental working with Representative Quillian Yancey in securing a Purple Heart license plate tag for the State of Florida.
Bill was a 32nd Degree Mason.
After the war his jobs included the fireman shoveling coal on the last steam engines in Polk County. He then went on to be a mechanic at M.P.Tomlinson Cadillac and then he went into business for himself as a Snap-On tool dealer.
Memorials may be made to The Flight to Honor, Givewell Community Foundation, 1501 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Annie H. Walker; two daughters, Shirley Littlechild and Carol (Steven) Boyington; three grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Alfonso, Erin (Michael) Provenzale, and Brian Boyington; and four great grandchildren, Emma Alfonso, Paige Provenzale, Matthew Provenzale and Austin Alfonso.
The family will receive friends on Sunday November 6, 2016, from 2-4 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel Tribute Center and graveside services will be held on Monday, November 7, 2016, at 10 a.m. at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
