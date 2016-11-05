Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM T. WALKER. View Sign

WILLIAM T. WALKER, JR.

Mechanic and

Tool Dealer



LAKELAND - Mr. William T. Walker, Jr. died on November 4, 2016, at Grace Manor of Lakeland. He was born March 22, 1925, in Wheeler County, Georgia.

Bill served in the United States Army in the 644 Tank Destroyer Unit in World War II, he was the youngest on the tank and the gunner. Bill saw action in the Battle of the Bulge where he received the Purple Heart. He also received the Ordre National De La Legion D'Honneur from France. He was with the first armor into Germany and participated in the liberation of a POW camp in Worbly, Germany. He was instrumental working with Representative Quillian Yancey in securing a Purple Heart license plate tag for the State of Florida.

Bill was a 32nd Degree Mason.

After the war his jobs included the fireman shoveling coal on the last steam engines in Polk County. He then went on to be a mechanic at M.P.Tomlinson Cadillac and then he went into business for himself as a Snap-On tool dealer.

Memorials may be made to The Flight to Honor, Givewell Community Foundation, 1501 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Annie H. Walker; two daughters, Shirley Littlechild and Carol (Steven) Boyington; three grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Alfonso, Erin (Michael) Provenzale, and Brian Boyington; and four great grandchildren, Emma Alfonso, Paige Provenzale, Matthew Provenzale and Austin Alfonso.

The family will receive friends on Sunday November 6, 2016, from 2-4 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel Tribute Center and graveside services will be held on Monday, November 7, 2016, at 10 a.m. at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family at







WILLIAM T. WALKER, JR.Mechanic andTool DealerLAKELAND - Mr. William T. Walker, Jr. died on November 4, 2016, at Grace Manor of Lakeland. He was born March 22, 1925, in Wheeler County, Georgia.Bill served in the United States Army in the 644 Tank Destroyer Unit in World War II, he was the youngest on the tank and the gunner. Bill saw action in the Battle of the Bulge where he received the Purple Heart. He also received the Ordre National De La Legion D'Honneur from France. He was with the first armor into Germany and participated in the liberation of a POW camp in Worbly, Germany. He was instrumental working with Representative Quillian Yancey in securing a Purple Heart license plate tag for the State of Florida.Bill was a 32nd Degree Mason.After the war his jobs included the fireman shoveling coal on the last steam engines in Polk County. He then went on to be a mechanic at M.P.Tomlinson Cadillac and then he went into business for himself as a Snap-On tool dealer.Memorials may be made to The Flight to Honor, Givewell Community Foundation, 1501 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803.Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Annie H. Walker; two daughters, Shirley Littlechild and Carol (Steven) Boyington; three grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Alfonso, Erin (Michael) Provenzale, and Brian Boyington; and four great grandchildren, Emma Alfonso, Paige Provenzale, Matthew Provenzale and Austin Alfonso.The family will receive friends on Sunday November 6, 2016, from 2-4 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel Tribute Center and graveside services will be held on Monday, November 7, 2016, at 10 a.m. at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com