Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT EDDY "BOB" BERRY. View Sign

ROBERT 'BOB' EDDY BERRY, 86



WINTER HAVEN - Dr. Robert E. Berry, known as Bob to family and friends, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2016, after complications from pneumonia. Bob was born in East Prairie, MO on January 23, 1930.

Bob served as Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war. He earned his B.S. degree in Chemistry and Biology from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, and his M.S. and Ph. D in Agricultural Biochemistry from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO. Bob worked as a Chemist for 4 years with Nestle in Marysville, OH before joining the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1962, and moving the family to Winter Haven. He retired as Director of the USDA Citrus and Subtropical Products Laboratory in Winter Haven in 1989. Through his career, he earned four patents with the USDA and published 140 articles in scientific journals and books. He taught numerous Food Technology courses at Florida Southern College. Bob was elected as fellow of the Institute of Food Technology in 1984, for his research both with Nestle and with the USDA. He served as Editor of the International Journal of Food Science from 1989-1996.

Bob and his now deceased wife of 61 years, Maiola (Mayo), were avid travelers, circling the world twice with trips to 21 countries, many Caribbean islands, all 50 states and all provinces of Canada. The year of their 50th wedding anniversary, they traveled to one place each month that had significant meaning in their lives.

Bob was a long-time active member of Beymer Methodist Church. Thru the years, Bob served on the Board of Trustees and many other committees, was a Sunday School teacher, and a soloist in the choir. He actively participated in many community musical and theatrical organizations, including: The Barbershop Harmony Society (formerly SPEBSQSA), Haven Harmony, and Winter Haven Community Theater. One of his most memorable performances was playing the role of Don Quixote in the WHCT presentation of Man of La Manche. Bob also volunteered with Winter Haven's Friends of the Library. Bob was a talented artist, winning numerous Polk County competitions sponsored by the Ridge Art Association, for his paintings in oil and water color. He has also been actively involved with the Good Shepherd Hospice Grief Counseling activities, assisting others through the challenges he experienced at the time of Mayo's passing.

Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Martee and Tom Baptiste of Dade City, FL; daughter Julie Berry of Indian Rocks Beach, FL; and son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. Berry, II and Selena, of Winter Haven, FL. He is also survived by granddaughter, Jessica Baptiste Youmans; and great-grandchildren, Chase and Maycey of Zephyrhills, FL; along with granddaughter, Morgan Baptiste Griffin, her husband Chris; and great-granddaughter, Hailey of Zephyrhills, FL. Bob is also survived by three sisters and their families, Diane Berry Unterreiner, Eleta Berry Hutton, and Joreta Berry Gregory.

Arrangements will be made by Oak Ridge Funeral Care and a memorial service will be held at Beymer Methodist Church in Winter Haven, FL on Saturday, November 12th, (the anniversary of Mayo's passing) at 11:00am with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Beymer Methodist Church or the Good Shepherd Hospice.

Condolence to the family can be sent to







ROBERT 'BOB' EDDY BERRY, 86WINTER HAVEN - Dr. Robert E. Berry, known as Bob to family and friends, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2016, after complications from pneumonia. Bob was born in East Prairie, MO on January 23, 1930.Bob served as Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war. He earned his B.S. degree in Chemistry and Biology from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, and his M.S. and Ph. D in Agricultural Biochemistry from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO. Bob worked as a Chemist for 4 years with Nestle in Marysville, OH before joining the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1962, and moving the family to Winter Haven. He retired as Director of the USDA Citrus and Subtropical Products Laboratory in Winter Haven in 1989. Through his career, he earned four patents with the USDA and published 140 articles in scientific journals and books. He taught numerous Food Technology courses at Florida Southern College. Bob was elected as fellow of the Institute of Food Technology in 1984, for his research both with Nestle and with the USDA. He served as Editor of the International Journal of Food Science from 1989-1996.Bob and his now deceased wife of 61 years, Maiola (Mayo), were avid travelers, circling the world twice with trips to 21 countries, many Caribbean islands, all 50 states and all provinces of Canada. The year of their 50th wedding anniversary, they traveled to one place each month that had significant meaning in their lives.Bob was a long-time active member of Beymer Methodist Church. Thru the years, Bob served on the Board of Trustees and many other committees, was a Sunday School teacher, and a soloist in the choir. He actively participated in many community musical and theatrical organizations, including: The Barbershop Harmony Society (formerly SPEBSQSA), Haven Harmony, and Winter Haven Community Theater. One of his most memorable performances was playing the role of Don Quixote in the WHCT presentation of Man of La Manche. Bob also volunteered with Winter Haven's Friends of the Library. Bob was a talented artist, winning numerous Polk County competitions sponsored by the Ridge Art Association, for his paintings in oil and water color. He has also been actively involved with the Good Shepherd Hospice Grief Counseling activities, assisting others through the challenges he experienced at the time of Mayo's passing.Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Martee and Tom Baptiste of Dade City, FL; daughter Julie Berry of Indian Rocks Beach, FL; and son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. Berry, II and Selena, of Winter Haven, FL. He is also survived by granddaughter, Jessica Baptiste Youmans; and great-grandchildren, Chase and Maycey of Zephyrhills, FL; along with granddaughter, Morgan Baptiste Griffin, her husband Chris; and great-granddaughter, Hailey of Zephyrhills, FL. Bob is also survived by three sisters and their families, Diane Berry Unterreiner, Eleta Berry Hutton, and Joreta Berry Gregory.Arrangements will be made by Oak Ridge Funeral Care and a memorial service will be held at Beymer Methodist Church in Winter Haven, FL on Saturday, November 12th, (the anniversary of Mayo's passing) at 11:00am with reception to follow.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Beymer Methodist Church or the Good Shepherd Hospice.Condolence to the family can be sent to www.oakridgefuneralcare.com Published in Ledger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com