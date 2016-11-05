|
ROBERT 'BOB' EDDY BERRY, 86
|
WINTER HAVEN - Dr. Robert E. Berry, known as Bob to family and friends, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2016, after complications from pneumonia. Bob was born in East Prairie, MO on January 23, 1930.
Bob served as Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war. He earned his B.S. degree in Chemistry and Biology from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, and his M.S. and Ph. D in Agricultural Biochemistry from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO. Bob worked as a Chemist for 4 years with Nestle in Marysville, OH before joining the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1962, and moving the family to Winter Haven. He retired as Director of the USDA Citrus and Subtropical Products Laboratory in Winter Haven in 1989. Through his career, he earned four patents with the USDA and published 140 articles in scientific journals and books. He taught numerous Food Technology courses at Florida Southern College. Bob was elected as fellow of the Institute of Food Technology in 1984, for his research both with Nestle and with the USDA. He served as Editor of the International Journal of Food Science from 1989-1996.
Bob and his now deceased wife of 61 years, Maiola (Mayo), were avid travelers, circling the world twice with trips to 21 countries, many Caribbean islands, all 50 states and all provinces of Canada. The year of their 50th wedding anniversary, they traveled to one place each month that had significant meaning in their lives.
Bob was a long-time active member of Beymer Methodist Church. Thru the years, Bob served on the Board of Trustees and many other committees, was a Sunday School teacher, and a soloist in the choir. He actively participated in many community musical and theatrical organizations, including: The Barbershop Harmony Society (formerly SPEBSQSA), Haven Harmony, and Winter Haven Community Theater. One of his most memorable performances was playing the role of Don Quixote in the WHCT presentation of Man of La Manche. Bob also volunteered with Winter Haven's Friends of the Library. Bob was a talented artist, winning numerous Polk County competitions sponsored by the Ridge Art Association, for his paintings in oil and water color. He has also been actively involved with the Good Shepherd Hospice Grief Counseling activities, assisting others through the challenges he experienced at the time of Mayo's passing.
Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Martee and Tom Baptiste of Dade City, FL; daughter Julie Berry of Indian Rocks Beach, FL; and son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. Berry, II and Selena, of Winter Haven, FL. He is also survived by granddaughter, Jessica Baptiste Youmans; and great-grandchildren, Chase and Maycey of Zephyrhills, FL; along with granddaughter, Morgan Baptiste Griffin, her husband Chris; and great-granddaughter, Hailey of Zephyrhills, FL. Bob is also survived by three sisters and their families, Diane Berry Unterreiner, Eleta Berry Hutton, and Joreta Berry Gregory.
Arrangements will be made by Oak Ridge Funeral Care and a memorial service will be held at Beymer Methodist Church in Winter Haven, FL on Saturday, November 12th, (the anniversary of Mayo's passing) at 11:00am with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Beymer Methodist Church or the Good Shepherd Hospice.
|
|
|
|