LYNN ELLEN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYNN ELLEN DOMBROWSKY LAKELAND - Lynn Ellen Dombrowsky.
DOMBROWSKY
LAKELAND - Lynn Ellen Dombrowsky, 70, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2016, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Lynn was born December 27, 1945, in Fairmont, West Virginia and has resided in Lakeland most of her life. She was a retired deputy of the Polk County Sheriff's Department.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Dale Dombrowsky; sons, Frederick Michael King, Jason Eric Dombrowsky and Scott Alan Dombrowsky; and grandson, Jonathan Dombrowsky.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2016, at 11:00 a.m., at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1736 New Jersey Rd, Lakeland, FL 33803.
Condolences may be offered at lakelandfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger on Nov. 6, 2016