LUCY M.
|
URE
MULBERRY - Lucy M. Ure, 86, passed away on October 22, 2016, at her son's residence. Lucy was born January 13, 1930, in Granite City, Illinois to George and Mary Harmon and has resided in Mulberry since 1990. She was a retired registered nurse.
Lucy is survived by her son, Daniel Ure (Gloria); daughter, Janice Ure; sisters, Myra Graham and Patsy Bley; brothers, Frank Harmon and Jack Harmon; grandchildren, Shannon, Joshua and Matthew; great grandchildren, Brandon and Michael.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Ure.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 11, 2016, at 11:00 a.m., at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be offered at lakeladfuneral-home.com .
Published in Ledger on Nov. 6, 2016