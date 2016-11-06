DEBORAH
WINTER HAVEN - Deborah 'Debbie' Tuttle Caldwell born in Biddiford, Maine, April 11, 1949, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2016, in Winter Haven, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Tuttle and Hilda 'Micki' Allen Mitchell; her brothers, John Edwin 'Eddie' Tuttle, II and Martin 'Marty' Mitchell; and her sister, Mille Mitchell.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Jerry Caldwell; her children, Chris Mincey (Kathy), Lisa Mincey Sweet, Todd Caldwell and Leigh Caldwell-Webb (Jay); grandchildren, Morgan Mincey, Taylor Sweet, lanin Mincey, Brady Sweet, Jr., James Douthit, Jordan Douthit, Emily Caldwell and Ashlyn Caldwell; and brothers, Duane Mitchell and Sam Mitchell.
Debbie graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1967, where she was a proud Devilette in the 'The Pride of Winter Haven' Marching Band.
Her working career began in the medical field where she worked for Drs. Gessler and Barranco whom she considered more like family than employers. She retired from State Farm where she was a Benefits Specialist in the Credit Union for 25 years.
Debbie had the ability to light up a room with her genuine smile and infectious laugh. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who loved her.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date, to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to the American Cancer Association.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 6, 2016