Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBORAH TUTTLE CALDWELL WINTER HAVEN - Deborah 'Debbie' Tu "DEBBIE" Biddiford. View Sign

DEBORAH

'DEBBIE' TUTTLE CALDWELL



WINTER HAVEN - Deborah 'Debbie' Tuttle Caldwell born in Biddiford, Maine, April 11, 1949, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2016, in Winter Haven, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Tuttle and Hilda 'Micki' Allen Mitchell; her brothers, John Edwin 'Eddie' Tuttle, II and Martin 'Marty' Mitchell; and her sister, Mille Mitchell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Jerry Caldwell; her children, Chris Mincey (Kathy), Lisa Mincey Sweet, Todd Caldwell and Leigh Caldwell-Webb (Jay); grandchildren, Morgan Mincey, Taylor Sweet, lanin Mincey, Brady Sweet, Jr., James Douthit, Jordan Douthit, Emily Caldwell and Ashlyn Caldwell; and brothers, Duane Mitchell and Sam Mitchell.

Debbie graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1967, where she was a proud Devilette in the 'The Pride of Winter Haven' Marching Band.

Her working career began in the medical field where she worked for Drs. Gessler and Barranco whom she considered more like family than employers. She retired from State Farm where she was a Benefits Specialist in the Credit Union for 25 years.

Debbie had the ability to light up a room with her genuine smile and infectious laugh. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who loved her.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date, to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to the American Cancer Association.







DEBORAH'DEBBIE' TUTTLE CALDWELLWINTER HAVEN - Deborah 'Debbie' Tuttle Caldwell born in Biddiford, Maine, April 11, 1949, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2016, in Winter Haven, Florida.She was preceded in death by her parents, John Tuttle and Hilda 'Micki' Allen Mitchell; her brothers, John Edwin 'Eddie' Tuttle, II and Martin 'Marty' Mitchell; and her sister, Mille Mitchell.She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Jerry Caldwell; her children, Chris Mincey (Kathy), Lisa Mincey Sweet, Todd Caldwell and Leigh Caldwell-Webb (Jay); grandchildren, Morgan Mincey, Taylor Sweet, lanin Mincey, Brady Sweet, Jr., James Douthit, Jordan Douthit, Emily Caldwell and Ashlyn Caldwell; and brothers, Duane Mitchell and Sam Mitchell.Debbie graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1967, where she was a proud Devilette in the 'The Pride of Winter Haven' Marching Band.Her working career began in the medical field where she worked for Drs. Gessler and Barranco whom she considered more like family than employers. She retired from State Farm where she was a Benefits Specialist in the Credit Union for 25 years.Debbie had the ability to light up a room with her genuine smile and infectious laugh. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who loved her.A celebration of life will take place at a later date, to be determined.In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to the American Cancer Association. Published in Ledger on Nov. 6, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com