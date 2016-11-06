WILLIAM 'FOSTER'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM ROBERTS WINTER HAVEN - William 'Foster' "FOSTER" Roberts.
ROBERTS
WINTER HAVEN - William 'Foster' Roberts, 65, passed away on Nov. 2, 2016.
He was known to friends as Foster, Fossie, Dough Boy, Brother, Poppy, Captain Stubbing, Char, Fats, and Grandpa. He was born and grew up in Winter Haven. He worked at Vulcan, Winter Haven Police Auxiliary, and Roberts Auto Parts. He was part owner of A&D Machine Shop and United Rentals before recently retiring. He loved car racing, cruising, and time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Donna Roberts and father, Willie Roberts. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Shirley; son, Chris; and granddaughter; Shea; son, Wayne (Christy); and grandchildren, Ethan, Christian, and Cloe; mother, Beulah; brother, Jeff (Minnie); and sister, Susan.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Nov. 12th, at 11:00am at Lake Shipp Baptist Church. Please bring your funny stories and memories of Foster to share. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.ott-laughlin.com .
Published in Ledger on Nov. 6, 2016