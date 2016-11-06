Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK ALFRED MEADOWS WINTER HAVEN - Jack Alfred Meadows Haven. View Sign



MEADOWS



WINTER HAVEN - Jack Alfred Meadows of Winter Haven, died Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Palm Garden of Winter Haven. He was 81.

Jack was born in Clearwater, Florida, to Alfred and Mary Ellen Meadows, both school teachers. He grew up on an orange grove in Dunedin, graduated from Clearwater High School and St. Pete Junior College, and worked for Bell South after serving in the Coast Guard. He began sailing prams in Dunedin as a child, and competed and crewed on sailboats most of his life.

Fulfilling a dream, Jack and his wife, Ann, lived on a sailboat off the Florida Keys before settling in Winter Haven in 1983. An avid photographer and nature lover, he loved exploring the United States and Canada with Ann in their RV, always with a beloved pet dog at their side. Jack will be remembered for his kind and gentle ways.

He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Mary Ellen Meadows. He is survived by his wife, Ann A. Meadows and a brother, Richard Meadows of Harpersville, Alabama. Other survivors include a nephew, numerous cousins and nieces, and many dear and close friends.

A memorial service is planned for Thursday, November 10, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven with Reverend Steven Negley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Nature Conservancy, 800-628-6860 or on their website,



JACK ALFREDMEADOWSWINTER HAVEN - Jack Alfred Meadows of Winter Haven, died Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Palm Garden of Winter Haven. He was 81.Jack was born in Clearwater, Florida, to Alfred and Mary Ellen Meadows, both school teachers. He grew up on an orange grove in Dunedin, graduated from Clearwater High School and St. Pete Junior College, and worked for Bell South after serving in the Coast Guard. He began sailing prams in Dunedin as a child, and competed and crewed on sailboats most of his life.Fulfilling a dream, Jack and his wife, Ann, lived on a sailboat off the Florida Keys before settling in Winter Haven in 1983. An avid photographer and nature lover, he loved exploring the United States and Canada with Ann in their RV, always with a beloved pet dog at their side. Jack will be remembered for his kind and gentle ways.He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Mary Ellen Meadows. He is survived by his wife, Ann A. Meadows and a brother, Richard Meadows of Harpersville, Alabama. Other survivors include a nephew, numerous cousins and nieces, and many dear and close friends.A memorial service is planned for Thursday, November 10, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven with Reverend Steven Negley officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Nature Conservancy, 800-628-6860 or on their website, nature.org or First Presbyterian Church, 637 6th Street, Winter Haven, Florida 33881, are requested. Published in Ledger on Nov. 6, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com