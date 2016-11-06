JACK ALFRED
MEADOWS
WINTER HAVEN - Jack Alfred Meadows of Winter Haven, died Saturday, October 29, 2016, at Palm Garden of Winter Haven. He was 81.
Jack was born in Clearwater, Florida, to Alfred and Mary Ellen Meadows, both school teachers. He grew up on an orange grove in Dunedin, graduated from Clearwater High School and St. Pete Junior College, and worked for Bell South after serving in the Coast Guard. He began sailing prams in Dunedin as a child, and competed and crewed on sailboats most of his life.
Fulfilling a dream, Jack and his wife, Ann, lived on a sailboat off the Florida Keys before settling in Winter Haven in 1983. An avid photographer and nature lover, he loved exploring the United States and Canada with Ann in their RV, always with a beloved pet dog at their side. Jack will be remembered for his kind and gentle ways.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Mary Ellen Meadows. He is survived by his wife, Ann A. Meadows and a brother, Richard Meadows of Harpersville, Alabama. Other survivors include a nephew, numerous cousins and nieces, and many dear and close friends.
A memorial service is planned for Thursday, November 10, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven with Reverend Steven Negley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Nature Conservancy, 800-628-6860 or on their website, nature.org or First Presbyterian Church, 637 6th Street, Winter Haven, Florida 33881, are requested.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 6, 2016