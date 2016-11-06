ROSALIE S.
|
LOSH
LAKELAND - Rosalie S. Losh, 85, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2016. She was born in Miami, FL and moved to Lakeland 48 years ago.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur L. Losh; son, Steven Losh; one sister; and two brothers.
Survivors include her daughters, Laurie Dennis of Powell, TN and Bonnie Losh of Lakeland, FL; son, Richard Losh of Law-renceville, GA; grandchildren, Arica Losh, Ryan Losh, Brent Herrington, and Justin Herrington; and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be Monday, November 7th, from 12:00 - 1:00pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Funeral services will begin at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.
Condolences to the family may be offered at gentry-morrison.com .
Serenity Gardens
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 853-5959
Published in Ledger on Nov. 6, 2016