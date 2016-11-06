GERALD 'JERRY' RAYMOND PERRY
LAKELAND - Gerald 'Jerry' Raymond Perry, age 93, passed away after many years of illness on 11/3/16, in Lakeland, FL. He was born to J.E. and Hazel Perry in Cedar Vale, KS.
Jerry married Margaret Smith in 1986, and he and his wife traveled around the U.S. He was also a reader of history and National News. Jerry served in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in WWII. He had many business endeavors in antiques and real estate. He enjoyed dancing and his many dogs throughout the years.
Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Perry; his children, Tana Neal of Coffeyville, KS, Kenneth and wife Teresa Perry of Lago Vista, TX, Steve and Sharon of Austin, TX, and Connie Williamson of Rogers, AR. Jerry was blessed with step children, Glen Smith, Gloria Johnson, Brenda Prabhakar, Karen Hartigan, and Rodney and his wife Cindy Smith, all residing in FL; and many grandchildren. Jerry also had a dear friend and longtime caregiver, Sandy Priest.
Family and friends are invited to a remembrance visitation on Sunday, 11/6/16, from 2 to 4pm at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland.
