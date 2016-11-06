EVELYN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN WINGATE CRAIG LAKELAND - Evelyn Wingate Craig.
WINGATE CRAIG
LAKELAND - Evelyn Wingate Craig, 64, passed away October 14, 2016.
Mrs. Craig was born in Tampa, FL on October 7, 1952. She remained a lifelong resident of the central Florida area, and was in sales. She was a caring and giving person, always enjoyed time with her family. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Mrs. Craig is survived by her husband of 41 years, Danny Craig; son, Jeff Craig; brothers, Harry, Alan, Ronnie and Donnie; sisters, Edna, Sharron, Marilyn and Debbie; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Haleigh; great grandchildren, Sophia and Mason. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ruby Wingate; and sister, Joan.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, November 19, 2016, at 2pm at Countryside Baptist Church, 13422 Sydney Rd., Dover, FL 33527.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 6, 2016