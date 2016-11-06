JOYCE K.
BOOTH, 87
WINTER HAVEN - Joyce K. Booth was born November 2, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice on November 2, 2016.
Mrs. Booth was preceded by her loving husband, William Booth. She is survived by daughter, Sandy Follin, of Winter Haven; and 2 grandchildren, Amber Follin and Kevin (Stacey), both of Pennsylvania.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 6, 2016