VANDY EARL KIRKLAND

Obituary

VANDY EARL
KIRKLAND, 69

HILLSVILLE, VA - Vandy Kirkland passed 11/3/16. A celebration of life service will be held on 11/8, at High Country Services Sanctuary at 11am. High Country Svcs.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 6, 2016
