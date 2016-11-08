MARYLEE M.
CONLEY, 103
TRENTON - Marylee M. Conley, age 103, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2016 in Trenton, FL.
Born October 12, 1913 in Cave City, KY, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Jepson and Etta Irene (Munday) Matthews. Marylee was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ of Fort Meade. She was a member of the Golden Age Club, a Diplomat for the Bartow Chamber of Commerce and was a former Diplomat of the Year.
Along with her parents, Marylee is preceded in death by her husband Byron B. Conley in 1982 and her brothers: Jesse and Robert Matthews. She is survived by a loving family that includes five sons: Lee Conley (Gayle), Warren Conley (Arlene) Paul Conley (Ginny), Dale Conley (Iris), Jimmy Conley (Carolyn), five daughters: Louetta Moore (C.D.), Norma Cannon (Jody), Mary Henderson (Ronnie), Barbara Newell (Gary), Ruth Trainor (John), along with 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Iris Mathews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 from 5pm to 7pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Byron B. Conley Scholarship Fund c/o Florida College, 6820 Temple Terrace Hwy. Tampa, FL 33637.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2016