JORDAN, 78
DAVENPORT - Joyce Jordan of Davenport passed away Sunday, November 6th, 2016. She was 78.
She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was from Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee and has lived in the Davenport area the last 46 years.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Frances (Vickers) Watts, brother Howard Watts, sister Charlene Kennedy, son Dewayne Jordan, and grandson Keith Jordan.
She is survived by her sons: Garry Jordan (Sandy), and Larry Jordan (Dana) and her daughter: Debbie Mixon (Harold Slaughter), brother: Jerry Watts (Doris), and brother-in-law Billy Kennedy. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and a niece and nephew.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 8th from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Greenleaf River of Life Worship Center.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 9th at 3:00 P.M. at the Greenleaf River of Life Worship Center with Reverend Buck King officiating. She will be laid to rest alongside her son Dewayne at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorials of remembrance may be made to the Greenleaf River of Life Worship Center.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2016