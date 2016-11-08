Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES MORTON HOWELL. View Sign

CHARLES MORTON

HOWELL, 72



LAKELAND - Charles Morton Howell, 72, passed away from complications of melanoma, at home in Lakeland, FL, on November 3, 2016, with his wife and dog at his side.

Charles was a proud fifth generation Floridian, born in Lake Wales, FL December 17, 1943. He graduated from Pasco County High School and briefly attended the University of Florida prior to enlistment in the United States Marine Corps. Charles was very proud of his four year service in the USMC. Upon discharge he attended Indiana State University, but remained a lifelong, diehard Gator fan.

Charles followed his family into the citrus industry early in his career. Later he went into mining process equipment sales. In 1996, he began Peninsula Equipment in Lakeland, FL. Peninsula sold and serviced parts and equipment for crushing and screening rock and sand. He and his wife retired in 2009 when he sold the company. Charles treasured his friendships with former employees and associates up until his passing.

Charles was predeceased by his mother, Blanche Ethel Burnett Howell; his father, Morton Howell and his brother, James Laurence Howell. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Burd Howell, his big yellow Lab Lucky, his devoted friend Frances Godard (who he called his surrogate mother), and his dear friends.

Memorial gifts may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center or a . A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are by Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.







CHARLES MORTONHOWELL, 72LAKELAND - Charles Morton Howell, 72, passed away from complications of melanoma, at home in Lakeland, FL, on November 3, 2016, with his wife and dog at his side.Charles was a proud fifth generation Floridian, born in Lake Wales, FL December 17, 1943. He graduated from Pasco County High School and briefly attended the University of Florida prior to enlistment in the United States Marine Corps. Charles was very proud of his four year service in the USMC. Upon discharge he attended Indiana State University, but remained a lifelong, diehard Gator fan.Charles followed his family into the citrus industry early in his career. Later he went into mining process equipment sales. In 1996, he began Peninsula Equipment in Lakeland, FL. Peninsula sold and serviced parts and equipment for crushing and screening rock and sand. He and his wife retired in 2009 when he sold the company. Charles treasured his friendships with former employees and associates up until his passing.Charles was predeceased by his mother, Blanche Ethel Burnett Howell; his father, Morton Howell and his brother, James Laurence Howell. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Burd Howell, his big yellow Lab Lucky, his devoted friend Frances Godard (who he called his surrogate mother), and his dear friends.Memorial gifts may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center or a . A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are by Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. Funeral Home Lakeland Funeral Home

2125 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 686-2125 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations