CHARLES MORTON
|
HOWELL, 72
LAKELAND - Charles Morton Howell, 72, passed away from complications of melanoma, at home in Lakeland, FL, on November 3, 2016, with his wife and dog at his side.
Charles was a proud fifth generation Floridian, born in Lake Wales, FL December 17, 1943. He graduated from Pasco County High School and briefly attended the University of Florida prior to enlistment in the United States Marine Corps. Charles was very proud of his four year service in the USMC. Upon discharge he attended Indiana State University, but remained a lifelong, diehard Gator fan.
Charles followed his family into the citrus industry early in his career. Later he went into mining process equipment sales. In 1996, he began Peninsula Equipment in Lakeland, FL. Peninsula sold and serviced parts and equipment for crushing and screening rock and sand. He and his wife retired in 2009 when he sold the company. Charles treasured his friendships with former employees and associates up until his passing.
Charles was predeceased by his mother, Blanche Ethel Burnett Howell; his father, Morton Howell and his brother, James Laurence Howell. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Burd Howell, his big yellow Lab Lucky, his devoted friend Frances Godard (who he called his surrogate mother), and his dear friends.
Memorial gifts may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
