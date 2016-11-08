Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN J. ZIMA. View Sign

JOHN J. ZIMA, 88



LAKELAND - John J. Zima, 88, of Lakeland, Florida and formerly of Lorain, Ohio died peacefully on Wednesday November 2, 2016 at his home.

He was born March 31, 1928 in Lorain to Ignatz and Emily Zima. He graduated from Clearview High School in 1946 and served in the US Air Force from 1949-1952 as a radar instructor in Biloxi, Mississippi.

John married his high school sweetheart Dorothy on May 23, 1953.

John began his career in banking at City Loan and Savings. He retired from Lorain National Bank as Vice-President of Consumer Loans in 1991. He and Dorothy were snowbirds before finally settling in Florida after his retirement.

John was an avid boater and enjoyed fishing and sailing on Lake Erie. He loved playing golf and participated in many golf outings in Ohio and Florida. He loved to swim, made his own wine and traveled the country by motor home. He was a skilled mechanic, loved working with his hands and found great pleasure in puttering around the garage.

He served on the Board of Directors of the Lorain Port Authority and was a Board Member of the Lorain Lighthouse Foundation. He was a member of the Lorain Chamber of Commerce, Niarol Club and participated in Senior Fellowship and was active in numerous civic organizations.

After the passing of his wife Dorothy in 2005, John met and married Joy McKinzie in 2010. Together they enjoyed cruising to the Caribbean and Mexico and traveling in their motor home. They also loved dancing, golfing, Disney World, perch dinners at Slovak Home and the warm weather of Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 6 years Joy; sons Gregory Zima (Karen) of Gig Harbor, Washington, Thomas Zima (Janet) of Bear Creek, North Carolina and James Zima (Judy) of Vermilion; grandchildren: Carlee Thayer (Jeffery) of Vermilion and Cameron Zima of Austin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy on February 16, 2005, his parents Ignatz & Emily Zima and sister Mary Beko (Ronald).

The family will receive friends Tuesday November 8th from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be held Wed-nesday November 9th at 10:30 am in the funeral chapel followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1305 E Erie Ave, Lorain. The Rev. John Retar, pastor of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lorain, will preside. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.

Memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, Fl 33805.

