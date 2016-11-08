GEORGE HOWARD
SCOTT
1/2/1962 - 11/04/2016
WINTER HAVEN - George Howard Scott, age 54, passed away on November 4, 2016.
George was born on January 2, 1962, in Woodbury, New Jersey. He moved to Winter Haven from Westville, New Jersey in 1982. He was a veteran who served in the United States Navy.
George was preceded in death by his father Jack B. Scott. He is survived by his wife, Patti Scott; mother Joan Scott; a son George Ketcher Scott; two daughters Kylie Needham and Kristin Scott; two brothers Jack Scott and Jimmy Lance; two sisters Patricia Scott and Esther McMullin; and one grand-child Tinley Needham.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2016, from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Steele's Family Funeral Services' Chapel. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 am at the Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2016