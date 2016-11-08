JERRY D.
MILLER, 80
LAKELAND - Jerry D. Miller 80, of Lakeland died Wed. Nov 2, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Health.
Jerry was born in Grant City, Missouri on Feb. 11, 1936 to Charley and Helen (Holmes) Miller. Upon graduating from high school Jerry served in Air National Guard then became a self-employed cattle trucker. In 1960 he married the love of his life, Mary E. Watson Miller and in 1969 they moved to Harrisburg, PA where Jerry began selling life insurance with the United Republic Life Insurance Company. In 1972 they moved to Lakeland, FL and Jerry continued his sales in the life insurance industry and eventually ventured into Real Estate Development with URS. This led him to begin a career with Golden United Life Insurance Company before starting Sterling Investors Life Insurance Co, which emerged into many family owned real estate investment companies throughout the years with many amazing partners. He was a founding member of the Board of directors for the First Sterling Bank. Work was his hobby. Jerry loved to make deals and mentor his friends; many of his deals were made in Bennigan's with those people who became his best friends. His greatest lifetime success was his family and friends. He was an amazing man who loved his family and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother. Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary of Lakeland, daughters Darla Lang (Jeff) and Denise Hunter (Steve), both of Lakeland, FL, grandchildren Brant Lang of Orlando, FL, Natalie Brown (Tim), of Colorado Springs, CO, Lauren Hunter and Kyle Hunter, both of Lakeland and his great grandchildren, Logan and Kinsley Brown.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Friday, November 11, 2016 at 6pm at The Rock Community Church, 270 E. Highland Dr., Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers, it is the request of the family that donations be made to VISTE by visiting the website
Viste@Viste.org or the SPCA, 5850 Brannen Rd. South, Lakeland, FL, 33813. The family would like to thank all of our friends for your love and support. You truly enriched Jerry's life in so many ways.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2016