PATRICIA M. O'BERRY

Obituary

PATRICIA M.
O'BERRY, 67

LAKE HAMILTON - Patricia M. O'Berry, 67, died 11/6/16. Visitation is today, Tues., 5-7pm with funeral services Wed. 10am, both at Ott-Laughlin @ Glen Abbey.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2016
